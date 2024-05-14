Euro Markets: EUAs edge higher as technical buying takes prices back into emerging range
Published 17:26 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 17:27 on May 14, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices rallied modestly on Tuesday after dropping by 6.2% in the previous two sessions, after the daily auction triggered technical buying that drove the market up by €2.00 in two hours, before buyers eased off and the market appeared to settle into its recent range.
European carbon prices rallied modestly on Tuesday after dropping by 6.2% in the previous two sessions, after the daily auction triggered technical buying that drove the market up by €2.00 in two hours, before buyers eased off and the market appeared to settle into its recent range.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.