Euro Markets: EUAs edge higher as technical buying takes prices back into emerging range

Published 17:26 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 17:27 on May 14, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices rallied modestly on Tuesday after dropping by 6.2% in the previous two sessions, after the daily auction triggered technical buying that drove the market up by €2.00 in two hours, before buyers eased off and the market appeared to settle into its recent range.