Japan to draw up 2040 decarbonisation strategy, strengthen legal foundation of domestic ETS

Published 09:54 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 09:54 on May 14, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan

Japan has launched a process to formulate a new national decarbonisation strategy towards 2040, which it intends will give more clarity to the trajectory of the country's emissions trading system.