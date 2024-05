Malaysian industries seen aware of, but not ready for the EU’s CBAM

Published 13:21 on May 14, 2024 / Last updated at 13:21 on May 14, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Other APAC

Industries across Asia, especially in Malaysia, are aware of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) but are not yet “ready enough” to face it, a project developer told a conference Tuesday.