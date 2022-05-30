Norwegian companies ‘greenwashing’ by mistake, finds report

Published 17:47 on May 30, 2022 / Last updated at 17:47 on May 30, 2022 / EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Voluntary Market / No Comments

There are likely no Norwegian companies with significant CO2 emissions that are climate neutral currently, although the firms have not been deliberately greenwashing, a report claimed Monday in findings that reflect the uncertainty faced by companies worldwide in implementing climate strategies.