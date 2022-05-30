There are likely no Norwegian companies with significant CO2 emissions that are climate neutral currently, although the firms have not been deliberately greenwashing, a report claimed Monday in findings that reflect the uncertainty faced by companies worldwide in implementing climate strategies.
Norwegian companies ‘greenwashing’ by mistake, finds report
There are likely no Norwegian companies with significant CO2 emissions that are climate neutral currently, although the firms have not been deliberately greenwashing, a report claimed Monday in findings that reflect the uncertainty faced by companies worldwide in implementing climate strategies.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.