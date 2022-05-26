A bill that would tether California cap-and-trade emitters’ offset usage to WCI allowance supply in the event of future linkages with other jurisdictions passed a full floor vote on Thursday, sending it on to the next legislative chamber.
California bill tying offset usage to allowance supply passes first legislative chamber
