California bill tying offset usage to allowance supply passes first legislative chamber

Published 23:04 on May 26, 2022 / Last updated at 23:04 on May 26, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A bill that would tether California cap-and-trade emitters’ offset usage to WCI allowance supply in the event of future linkages with other jurisdictions passed a full floor vote on Thursday, sending it on to the next legislative chamber.