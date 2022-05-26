NA Markets: CCA values press higher following bullish Q2 auction result, RGGI slips before June sale

Published 23:48 on May 26, 2022 / Last updated at 23:48 on May 26, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices lifted this week both before and after the release of the May WCI auction result, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values inched down on continued heavy spread trading and before the programme’s own Q2 sale next week.