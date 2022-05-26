California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices lifted this week both before and after the release of the May WCI auction result, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values inched down on continued heavy spread trading and before the programme’s own Q2 sale next week.
NA Markets: CCA values press higher following bullish Q2 auction result, RGGI slips before June sale
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices lifted this week both before and after the release of the May WCI auction result, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values inched down on continued heavy spread trading and before the programme’s own Q2 sale next week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.