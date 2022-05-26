The California-Quebec current vintage auction settled at yet another all-time peak during the May sale, with the result coming in on the high end of traders’ expectations, according to results published Thursday.
WCI auction sets fifth straight record high clearing price during Q2
The California-Quebec current vintage auction settled at yet another all-time peak during the May sale, with the result coming in on the high end of traders’ expectations, according to results published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.