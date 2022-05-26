Americas > WCI auction sets fifth straight record high clearing price during Q2

WCI auction sets fifth straight record high clearing price during Q2

Published 20:14 on May 26, 2022  /  Last updated at 20:14 on May 26, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

The California-Quebec current vintage auction settled at yet another all-time peak during the May sale, with the result coming in on the high end of traders’ expectations, according to results published Thursday.

The California-Quebec current vintage auction settled at yet another all-time peak during the May sale, with the result coming in on the high end of traders’ expectations, according to results published Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software