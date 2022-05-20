GFC approves $300 mln to new climate projects, adopts private sector strategy

The Green Climate Fund (GFC) has approved $301 million in funding to go towards new climate projects, while adopting a strategy framework for private sector involvement and simplified the project approval process for some host countries.