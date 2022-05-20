NZ Market: NZUs drift sideways amid lacklustre response to ERP

Published 07:09 on May 20, 2022 / Last updated at 08:28 on May 20, 2022 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The New Zealand Unit (NZU) spot price continued to float sideways on Friday, with the market giving the government’s Emission Reduction Plan released earlier in the week a relatively muted greeting, though some say the upcoming June auction could create prices movements off the back of an almost exhausted cost-containment reserve.