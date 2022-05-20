China > CN Markets: Low volumes and unchanged prices as China’s carbon market sorely lacks momentum

CN Markets: Low volumes and unchanged prices as China’s carbon market sorely lacks momentum

Published 11:22 on May 20, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:22 on May 20, 2022  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

Carbon allowances in China’s national emissions trading market remain unchanged throughout the month of May and volumes have evaporated, as traders begin to expect there will be little regulatory progress this year.

Carbon allowances in China’s national emissions trading market remain unchanged throughout the month of May and volumes have evaporated, as traders begin to expect there will be little regulatory progress this year.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software