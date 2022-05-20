CN Markets: Low volumes and unchanged prices as China’s carbon market sorely lacks momentum

Published 11:22 on May 20, 2022

Carbon allowances in China’s national emissions trading market remain unchanged throughout the month of May and volumes have evaporated, as traders begin to expect there will be little regulatory progress this year.