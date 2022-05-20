Carbon allowances in China’s national emissions trading market remain unchanged throughout the month of May and volumes have evaporated, as traders begin to expect there will be little regulatory progress this year.
CN Markets: Low volumes and unchanged prices as China’s carbon market sorely lacks momentum
