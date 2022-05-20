Malaysia’s Sarawak state passes landmark bill to buck trend on forest carbon for VCM

The Malaysian state of Sarawak will be the Southeast Asian country’s first jurisdiction to establish rules for forest carbon activity with the successful passage in the state’s legislative assembly of a forestry bill on Thursday.