Pennsylvania RGGI injunction would prevent participation in Q3 auction, state argues

Published 22:20 on May 10, 2022 / Last updated at 22:20 on May 10, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

A preliminary injunction to temporarily block Pennsylvania’s cap-and-trade regulation would prevent the state from participating in the Q3 RGGI auction, Governor Tom Wolf’s (D) administration argued Tuesday as Republican lawmakers and the coal industry claimed that the programme is unconstitutional.