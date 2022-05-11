California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade system will play a slightly smaller role in achieving the state’s 2030 climate target due to more complementary policies, with regulator ARB either punting any reform measures to the legislature or conducting them after the final Scoping Plan is completed, according to the draft plan published Tuesday.
California draft Scoping Plan shows smaller role for cap-and-trade in 2030
California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade system will play a slightly smaller role in achieving the state’s 2030 climate target due to more complementary policies, with regulator ARB either punting any reform measures to the legislature or conducting them after the final Scoping Plan is completed, according to the draft plan published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.