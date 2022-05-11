California draft Scoping Plan shows smaller role for cap-and-trade in 2030

Published 00:21 on May 11, 2022 / Last updated at 00:21 on May 11, 2022 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade system will play a slightly smaller role in achieving the state’s 2030 climate target due to more complementary policies, with regulator ARB either punting any reform measures to the legislature or conducting them after the final Scoping Plan is completed, according to the draft plan published Tuesday.