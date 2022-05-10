The Canadian province of British Columbia will broaden the scope of its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) to include aviation and marine fuels, as well as allow direct air capture projects to earn credits, the government announced Monday.
British Columbia LCFS legislation incorporates aviation and marine fuels, direct air capture
The Canadian province of British Columbia will broaden the scope of its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) to include aviation and marine fuels, as well as allow direct air capture projects to earn credits, the government announced Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.