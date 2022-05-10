British Columbia LCFS legislation incorporates aviation and marine fuels, direct air capture

The Canadian province of British Columbia will broaden the scope of its Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) to include aviation and marine fuels, as well as allow direct air capture projects to earn credits, the government announced Monday.