Aviation’s non-CO2 climate impact is unregulated and thought to account for two-thirds of the industry’s fast-rising GHG emissions, but EU lawmakers are demanding further work under proposed legislation in what could eventually lead to a drastic increase in carbon costs for carriers.
FEATURE – Flying dirty: The challenge of cleaning up aviation’s non-CO2 problem
