Google, Facebook get ‘D’s as corporate jet-setters ranked on GHG targets

Published 16:26 on May 10, 2022 / Last updated at 16:34 on May 10, 2022 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Emissions from corporate jets and business flying came under the spotlight Tuesday as an NGO report ranked the aviation greenhouse gas targets of 230 of some of the largest companies from Europe and North America and took a dim view on offset use.