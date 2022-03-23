EEX parent company invests in AirCarbon Exchange

Published 06:00 on March 23, 2022 / Last updated at 20:51 on March 22, 2022

The parent company of Germany's European Energy Exchange (EEX) has invested in and partnered with Singapore-based AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) to help develop and scale the voluntary carbon market (VCM), the companies announced Wednesday.