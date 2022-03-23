Chinese investment bank launches ETF tracking EU carbon futures

Published 08:15 on March 23, 2022 / Last updated at 12:35 on March 23, 2022 / Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, EU ETS, Other APAC / No Comments

The Hong Kong subsidiary of a major Chinese investment bank on Wednesday launched an exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that will track EU carbon futures.