Occidental signs first “net zero oil” supply deal with Asian trading house

Published 10:00 on March 23, 2022 / Last updated at 10:56 on March 23, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Other APAC, South Korea, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US oil and gas company Occidental has signed an agreement with a South Korean trading company for the supply of “net zero oil” in a five-year deal that involves the use of direct air capture (DAC) technology to remove CO2 from the atmosphere to abate the lifecycle emissions of the oil sold, the company announced.