US private equity firm puts up $200 mln for nature-based carbon offset platform

Published 20:37 on March 21, 2022 / Last updated at 20:37 on March 21, 2022 / Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A New York-based alternative asset manager on Friday announced a new carbon credit platform for nature-based units, as it also acquired a US forestry offset project developer.