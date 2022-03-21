NA Markets: RGGI prices drilled 8% on reported compliance selling

Published 20:53 on March 21, 2022 / Last updated at 20:53 on March 21, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices lost over a dollar on Monday as traders said regulated entities may have been spooked by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) divulging a blueprint for the state to exit the power sector carbon market.