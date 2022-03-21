US climate risk disclosure rule provides inclusion of Scope 3 emissions, offsets

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released its highly-anticipated rule on climate-related financial disclosure on Monday, which includes a partial reporting requirement for companies’ indirect Scope 3 GHGs and mandate for firms to disclose offset usage.