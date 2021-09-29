Four Korean ETFs to track EU, US carbon
Published 01:22 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 03:24 on September 29, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, Canada, China, China's National ETS, EMEA, EU ETS, International, New Zealand, South Korea, US / No Comments
Three South Korean asset managers have announced plans to launch a total four new exchange traded funds that will track carbon prices in the EU, California, and RGGI.
Three South Korean asset managers have announced plans to launch a total four new exchange traded funds that will track carbon prices in the EU, California, and RGGI.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.