Four Korean ETFs to track EU, US carbon

Published 01:22 on September 29, 2021 / Last updated at 03:24 on September 29, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, Canada, China, China's National ETS, EMEA, EU ETS, International, New Zealand, South Korea, US / No Comments

Three South Korean asset managers have announced plans to launch a total four new exchange traded funds that will track carbon prices in the EU, California, and RGGI.