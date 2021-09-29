Americas > Four Korean ETFs to track EU, US carbon

Four Korean ETFs to track EU, US carbon

Published 01:22 on September 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 03:24 on September 29, 2021

Three South Korean asset managers have announced plans to launch a total four new exchange traded funds that will track carbon prices in the EU, California, and RGGI.

