China could reach carbon neutral well before 2060 -IEA

Published 12:51 on September 29, 2021

China has the capability to start reducing its CO2 emissions from the mid-2020s and become carbon neutral well ahead of its 2060 target date, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.