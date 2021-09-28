VER ownership rights in focus in new Belize forest carbon credit deal

Published 23:33 on September 28, 2021 / Last updated at 23:35 on September 28, 2021

A US-based green group this month struck a deal to preserve a section of the Belizean rainforest, with the agreement attempting to balance government and private ownership rights to voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) generated from forest carbon projects.