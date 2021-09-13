LCFS Markets: California credits slip below $170 to test pandemic-era lows
Published 22:42 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 02:18 on September 14, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values continued their bearish September stretch on Monday, falling to levels not seen since the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values continued their bearish September stretch on Monday, falling to levels not seen since the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.