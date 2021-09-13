LCFS Markets: California credits slip below $170 to test pandemic-era lows

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values continued their bearish September stretch on Monday, falling to levels not seen since the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.