VCM Report: CORSIA credit rally halts as nature-based VERs trend up

Published 22:33 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:33 on September 13, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Standardised CORSIA-eligible offset contracts on the voluntary carbon market (VCM) came down from record highs in recent days, while nature-based voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values rose to retest the long-standing premium that evaporated this month.