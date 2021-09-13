Louis Dreyfus launches ‘carbon solutions platform’, recruits veteran trio to lead business

Published 20:54 on September 13, 2021 / Last updated at 20:54 on September 13, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, UK ETS, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Agricultural commodities merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) is launching a ‘carbon solutions’ platform to facilitate its decarbonisation efforts, the Rotterdam-headquartered firm announced Monday.