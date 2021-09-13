California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is expected to survive a recall election that could have critical impacts on the state’s climate policy, as public polling shows him with a significant advantage going into Tuesday’s vote.
California’s Newsom projected to survive recall election, keeping carbon reduction programmes intact
Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is expected to survive a recall election that could have critical impacts on the state’s climate policy, as public polling shows him with a significant advantage going into Tuesday’s vote.
