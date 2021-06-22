New global soil carbon programme attracts $4 mln in pursuit of “lowest-cost” removal credit

California-headquartered Boomitra has raised $4 million from a variety of corporate backers and billionaires as it seeks to establish an international low-cost CO2 removal programme for both voluntary and compliance carbon markets.