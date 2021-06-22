New global soil carbon programme attracts $4 mln in pursuit of “lowest-cost” removal credit
Published 15:58 on June 22, 2021 / Last updated at 16:11 on June 22, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Mexico, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
California-headquartered Boomitra has raised $4 million from a variety of corporate backers and billionaires as it seeks to establish an international low-cost CO2 removal programme for both voluntary and compliance carbon markets.
California-headquartered Boomitra has raised $4 million from a variety of corporate backers and billionaires as it seeks to establish an international low-cost CO2 removal programme for both voluntary and compliance carbon markets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.