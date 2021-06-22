Americas > Pacific Northwest power imports rose in 2020, as California ramped up natural gas generation

Pacific Northwest power imports rose in 2020, as California ramped up natural gas generation

Published 16:06 on June 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:06 on June 22, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California imported more electricity from the Pacific Northwest and less from the Southwest last year, while the state relied more heavily on carbon-emitting sources amid declining power demand during the COVID-19 crisis, according to new data.

California imported more electricity from the Pacific Northwest and less from the Southwest last year, while the state relied more heavily on carbon-emitting sources amid declining power demand during the COVID-19 crisis, according to new data.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software