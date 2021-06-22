Pacific Northwest power imports rose in 2020, as California ramped up natural gas generation

Published 16:06 on June 22, 2021 / Last updated at 16:06 on June 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California imported more electricity from the Pacific Northwest and less from the Southwest last year, while the state relied more heavily on carbon-emitting sources amid declining power demand during the COVID-19 crisis, according to new data.