Americas > Ex-Reddit boss’s $30 mln restoration deal may say more about investor appetite than new technology

Ex-Reddit boss’s $30 mln restoration deal may say more about investor appetite than new technology

Published 15:11 on June 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:11 on June 22, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Terraformation, the restoration company co-founded last year by former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong, made headlines this month for offering ‘reforestation in a box’, but the real news may be that more investors are willing to put money into sustainable land practices.

Terraformation, the restoration company co-founded last year by former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong, made headlines this month for offering ‘reforestation in a box’, but the real news may be that more investors are willing to put money into sustainable land practices.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software