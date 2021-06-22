Ex-Reddit boss’s $30 mln restoration deal may say more about investor appetite than new technology

Published 15:11 on June 22, 2021 / Last updated at 15:11 on June 22, 2021

Terraformation, the restoration company co-founded last year by former Reddit CEO Yishan Wong, made headlines this month for offering ‘reforestation in a box’, but the real news may be that more investors are willing to put money into sustainable land practices.