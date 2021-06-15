Germany’s poll-leading conservatives to pledge earlier shift to free-floating carbon price under domestic ETS -reports
Published 21:19 on June 15, 2021 / Last updated at 21:39 on June 15, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Germany’s ruling CDU/CSU union of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to promise an earlier shift in the country's domestic ETS, moving to a system with a free-floating price from the current fixed carbon tax, local media reported Monday.
Germany’s ruling CDU/CSU union of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to promise an earlier shift in the country’s domestic ETS, moving to a system with a free-floating price from the current fixed carbon tax, local media reported Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.