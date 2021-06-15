EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs sink towards €51, UKAs plumb new low as supply weighs

Euro Markets: EUAs sink towards €51, UKAs plumb new low as supply weighs

Published 18:28 on June 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:28 on June 15, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

UK carbon prices hit a record low Tuesday while EUAs fell by more than a euro for a second day amid a sell-off in gas prices, with bulls in both markets growing cautious ahead of more supply injections.

UK carbon prices hit a record low Tuesday while EUAs fell by more than a euro for a second day amid a sell-off in gas prices, with bulls in both markets growing cautious ahead of more supply injections.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software