EMEA > UK campaigner mulls appeal after losing court case to price incinerator GHGs -media

UK campaigner mulls appeal after losing court case to price incinerator GHGs -media

Published 22:59 on June 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:59 on June 15, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

A British campaigner is considering an appeal after losing a High Court case against the UK government’s decision to exclude waste incinerators from its carbon market, media reported on Tuesday.

A British campaigner is considering an appeal after losing a High Court case against the UK government’s decision to exclude waste incinerators from its carbon market, media reported on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software