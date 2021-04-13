US businesses worth $3 trillion back enhanced Paris target at upcoming Climate Summit
Published 22:37 on April 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:37 on April 13, 2021 / Americas, Climate Talks, International, US / No Comments
More than 300 businesses and investors active in the US have called on President Joe Biden to deliver a Paris Agreement target that roughly doubles the previous commitment made under Barack Obama’s administration, according to a letter published Tuesday.
