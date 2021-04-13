Americas > US businesses worth $3 trillion back enhanced Paris target at upcoming Climate Summit

US businesses worth $3 trillion back enhanced Paris target at upcoming Climate Summit

More than 300 businesses and investors active in the US have called on President Joe Biden to deliver a Paris Agreement target that roughly doubles the previous commitment made under Barack Obama’s administration, according to a letter published Tuesday. 

