Environmental justice, green groups aim for higher TCI prices and more equity principles in final Model Rule

Published 22:32 on April 13, 2021 / Last updated at 22:32 on April 13, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Transportation and Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P) jurisdictions should raise the proposed fuel sector carbon market’s minimum and reserve tier trigger prices, while providing additional clarity and responsibility for equity advisory groups, environmental organisations wrote in public comments.