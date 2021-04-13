Minimal US carbon price could help spur investment in green assets, study finds

A modest CO2 price could help spur investment, bolster economic growth, and help the US meet long-term climate goals, with the mechanism having little impact on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report published Tuesday.