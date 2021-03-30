Americas > California-registered carbon market accounts decline in Q1 as offset participants exit

California-registered carbon market accounts decline in Q1 as offset participants exit

Published 21:51 on March 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:51 on March 30, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Six general market participants opened Compliance Instrument Tracking Service System (CITSS) accounts over Q1 2021, while more than a dozen accounts tied to offset projects shuttered in the WCI-linked cap-and-trade scheme, data released by California regulator ARB on Tuesday showed.

