Analysts foresee higher California in-state offset prices as shortage materialises by 2025

Published 21:45 on March 30, 2021 / Last updated at 21:45 on March 30, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) with direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs) are expected to be undersupplied in the latter half of this decade, with premiums slated to rise as market participants anticipate forthcoming shortages, analysts said during a webinar on Tuesday.