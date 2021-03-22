EMEA > EU Market: EUAs rebound 2.1% as energy, equities lend support

EU Market: EUAs rebound 2.1% as energy, equities lend support

Published 20:14 on March 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:14 on March 22, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs hit €43 on Monday, climbing back towards record levels as higher energy and equity prices helped counter renewed coronavirus lockdown worries in Europe.

EUAs hit €43 on Monday, climbing back towards record levels as higher energy and equity prices helped counter renewed coronavirus lockdown worries in Europe.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software