VCM Report: VER prices converge, while CORSIA credit premium emerges

Published 20:46 on March 22, 2021 / Last updated at 22:11 on March 22, 2021

Voluntary emission reduction (VER) prices between different exchange-traded products narrowed over the week, while voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants took note of entities tacking on a premium to credits eligible for UN body ICAO’s global aviation offset scheme CORSIA.