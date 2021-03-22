EXCLUSIVE: Discredited, ageing Kyoto offsets re-emerge to taint voluntary carbon market

Years after being widely discredited, decade-old Kyoto Protocol offsets from Russia and Eastern Europe are still in circulation in the voluntary carbon market, with nearly 2.6 million sold to companies in the EU and US by an established trading house that said some buyers are seeking the cheapest possible credits.