World Bank cancels three potential REDD agreements
Published 21:09 on March 16, 2021 / Last updated at 21:09 on March 16, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, International, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The World Bank-led Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) has cancelled three possible deforestation reduction deals, while three others are expected to be agreed soon, a spokesperson confirmed to Carbon Pulse.
