Massachusetts GWSA auction settlement hits all-time low, as traders point to Texas losses

Published 20:17 on March 16, 2021 / Last updated at 20:17 on March 16, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Massachusetts sold all Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) carbon allowances on offer at its March auction, but the second sale of 2021 allowances regressed to an all-time low clearing price for the power sector cap-and-trade programme, market participants told Carbon Pulse.