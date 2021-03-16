Interim benchmarks, not offsets, seen as key to accelerating net zero targets -panel

Activist shareholders welcome the impending release of ever-shorter, interim sectoral benchmarks designed to guide investors towards 2050 net zero targets, but remain adamantly opposed to the recognition of reduction-based offsets in achieving net zero, a panel heard Tuesday.