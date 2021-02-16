NZX begins NZU auction registration process

Would-be participants in New Zealand’s first emissions unit auction next month can now begin the registration process, NZX said.

The local exchange, which has partnered with Germany’s EEX to run the auctions, issued a 30-day notice on Monday inviting participants to pre-register for the Mar. 17 sale. All intended participants must register and post collateral by Mar. 10.

In total, 4.75 million NZUs will be available for sale, with a further 7 mln available in the cost containment reserve (CCR). This supply will only be released if prices reach and surpass NZ$50/t CO2. The auction will also feature a reserve price of NZ$20.

NZUs for spot delivery closed unchanged at NZ$39.20 on Tuesday. Prices have rallied in recent months on the back of reforms to the NZ ETS, including scrapping the option for emitters to pay the government a fixed price of NZ$35/t for compliance.

The government last week began a public consultation on a technical auction reserve price, which would see the reserve price kept confidential ahead of future sales.

There is great interest attached to the auction, as it will be the first government NZU sale since the ETS began in 2008, and will likely change the dynamics of the New Zealand emissions market.

The first sale also falls before the May 31 deadline for 2020 compliance, meaning it is likely to attract interest from covered entities looking to shore up their 2020 as well as their 2021 positions.

