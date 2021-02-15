VCM Report: Offset prices nudge higher, while Shell ramps up retirements
Published 21:46 on February 15, 2021
Voluntary carbon market (VCM) prices gained slightly this week on continued strong volume, as oil major Shell retired several million offsets just before announcing its strategy to reach net zero emissions through markedly higher carbon credit usage.
