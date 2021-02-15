VCM Report: Offset prices nudge higher, while Shell ramps up retirements

Published 21:46 on February 15, 2021 / Last updated at 22:43 on February 15, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary carbon market (VCM) prices gained slightly this week on continued strong volume, as oil major Shell retired several million offsets just before announcing its strategy to reach net zero emissions through markedly higher carbon credit usage.