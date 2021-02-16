Offset developer ecosecurities tilts to forestry as market shifts toward removals

Published 14:42 on February 16, 2021 / Last updated at 14:42 on February 16, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Bavardage, EMEA, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Carbon offset project developer ecosecurities will focus on nature-based activities after years of pursuing varied approaches, and is considering teaming up with major producers to develop initiatives at scale.