NA Markets: RGGI prices continue bearish trend, as CCAs inch up despite Q1 auction pessimism

Published 22:43 on January 21, 2021 / Last updated at 22:43 on January 21, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices reversed nearly all of their year-to-date gains over the previous week amid a speculation-fuelled sell off, while California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values rose slightly on the secondary market.